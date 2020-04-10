press release: Italy | 1952 | DCP | 86 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Federico Fellini

Cast: Alberto Sordi, Brunella Bovo, Giulietta Masina

In his first feature as solo director, Fellini tells the story of young newlywed Wanda (Bovo), who, on her Honeymoon in Rome, slips away from her husband to meet her idol, the fumetti adventurer The White Sheik (Sordi). Fast-paced and funny, The White Sheik features major contributions from two of Fellini’s key collaborators: a jaunty score from Nino Rota and a brief, but memorable turn from Masina as a prostitute named Cabiria! “My favorite Fellini movie” (Orson Welles). A new 4K restoration from Rialto Pictures will be screened.