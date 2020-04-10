The White Sheik
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Italy | 1952 | DCP | 86 min. | Italian with English subtitles
Director: Federico Fellini
Cast: Alberto Sordi, Brunella Bovo, Giulietta Masina
In his first feature as solo director, Fellini tells the story of young newlywed Wanda (Bovo), who, on her Honeymoon in Rome, slips away from her husband to meet her idol, the fumetti adventurer The White Sheik (Sordi). Fast-paced and funny, The White Sheik features major contributions from two of Fellini’s key collaborators: a jaunty score from Nino Rota and a brief, but memorable turn from Masina as a prostitute named Cabiria! “My favorite Fellini movie” (Orson Welles). A new 4K restoration from Rialto Pictures will be screened.