press release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present The Widowmaker, the new play by Malissa Petterson.

Two women from different times are thrown together through divine intervention, a glitch in the space-time continuum, or something in between.

Caledonia is a warrior from a society out of time and the heir apparent to leading her people. Lily is a nurse, and an introverted bibliophile recovering from an accident by retreating into books and music.

Until, that is, Caledonia wakes - in a hospital bed with a shocked Lily at her side.

The Widowmaker opens at Broom Street Theater on July 19, and runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through August 10. All performances begin at 8pm. As part of our 50th Anniversary Jubilee season, admission is Pay-What-You-Can at the door. A limited number of paid reservations are available at www.bstonline.org.

Author Petterson said that she "wanted to tackle the societal expectation of female-bodied and female-identifying people to 'have it all' - career and kids, be smart but not too loud, all while skinny and smiling. These conflicting notions cross demographics, harsher still for people of color. With that in mind, I approached this inter-dimensional dark comedy from the angle of two women trapped by the expectations of others."

The cast includes Janine Gardner as Lily and HJ Farr as Caledonia. Also featured are Elena España-Regan, Alyssa Stowe, Shauntel Burzynski, Brent Holmes, Benjamin Billand, and Erica Hagen.

Warning: this show contains bloody violence, sexual situations, nudity, and discussions of depression, suicide, and miscarriage.

Broom Street Theater is located at 1119 Williamson St.