media release:

WEDS., 7/15, 7 p.m.

THE WILD PARTY

TV-G, 1929,77 min.

Director: Dorothy Arzner

Cast: Clara Bow, Fredric March, Jack Oakie

The prototypical flapper Bow crackles with rebellious energy as Stella Ames, the ringleader of a clique of hard-partying college women whose carefree antics collide with the strict rules of campus life. When Stella falls for a handsome young professor played by UW-Madison legend and Racine native Fredric March, the story shifts from wild comedy to a romantically-charged thrill ride. The first talkie for Bow,

Paramount Pictures, and pioneering director Arzner, The Wild Party captures the daring spirit of the pre-Code era with sharp humor and complex characters. A new 4K restoration will be screened! Preceded by Betty Boop’s first appearance in Dizzy Dishes (1930, 7 min.).