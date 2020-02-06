The Wind Will Carry Us

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Iran | 118 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Abbas Kiarostami

Irreverent city engineer Behzad comes to a rural village in Iran to keep vigil for a dying relative. In the meanwhile, the film follows his efforts to fit in with the local community and how he changes his own attitudes as a result.

"Kiarostami films the encounters and the landscapes with a patient, painterly tenderness, but his modest methods conceal vast political goals," - Richard Brody, New Yorker

