× Expand Summit Players Theatre Summit Players Theatre rehearses "Romeo and Juliet" (left to right): Nadja Simmonds, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, Ryan Zierk, Jackson Hoemann.

2:30 pm, 6/28, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds, with workshop for ages 8 & up at 1 pm.

press release: Summit Players Theatre is excited to announce our 2020 Shakespeare in the State Parks show: THE WINTER'S TALE!

Shakespeare’s pastoral fairy tale features a mad king, a long-lost princess, a living statue, true love, song and dance… and a bear? It’s up to six brave actors and an imaginative audience to bring it all together and give these characters the happy ending they deserve!

We're also thrilled to announce 18 of the landmark 24 parks we'll be visiting in 2020! The schedule for our sixth season takes us to more parks and more areas of Wisconsin than ever before, and we can't wait to share Shakespeare's dramatic, comedic, romantic play in all of them!