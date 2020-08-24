The Wisconsin Idea Camp

press release: Are you a young inventor with lots of big ideas? Spend a week with us as we explore revolutionary inventions and technologies created by people right here in Wisconsin! We will explore through scientific experimentation, investigate the architecture around us, create a geodesic dome, and even engineer a Remote Operated Vehicle!

For children entering grades 3 through 5. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state.

Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, with the option for extended care until 4:30 pm. Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members.