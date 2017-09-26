The Wisconsin Idea in Action: Tracking the Lives of Wisconsin 1957 High School Graduates

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Crossroads of Ideas is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

Pamela Herd, professor of public affairs and sociology at UW-Madison, principal

investigator, Wisconsin Longitudinal study and faculty affiliate at the Institute for Research on Poverty  

Tuesday, September 26 | 7 p.m. 

Discovery Building Town Center 330 N. Orchard Street 

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Registration is requested at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
