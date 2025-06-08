RSVP for The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story

× Expand Matt Huhnke A close-up of Ron Faiola. Ron Faiola

media release: Are you a true Sconnie? Whether you are a born-and-bred Wisconsinite or a transplant smitten with your adopted home—Mount Horeb’s downtown Driftless Historium invites you to Part Two of the 2025 Wisconsin Master Class Series.

Join us at the iconic Hilltop supper club located at 4173 County Highway P in Cross Plains on Wednesday, June 18 at 6:00 p.m. to hear “The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story,” presented by author and filmmaker Ron Faiola—as heard on WPR’s popular Larry Meiller Show. Admission includes one free cocktail and family-style relish trays during a 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. pre-event Happy Hour.

Ron Faiola has been called “Wisconsin’s legacy filmmaker” and a “supper club guru.” His best-selling book series on Wisconsin Supper Clubs helped ignite supper club fever in the Badger State.

His critically acclaimed documentary films have appeared on PBS stations nationwide and he has earned mentions in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, USA Today, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Guests are encouraged to stay for an optional Wisconsin classic culinary experience following the lecture. The Hilltop restaurant, founded in 1938 by Carl and Gertrude (Kahl) Buechner and currently owned by Steve and Vanessa McKenzie, is offering a supper club-staples menu for this event.

Attendees may choose from three dinner entrees: New York Strip, the cod (with Hilltop’s famous scalloped au gratin potatoes), or a wedge salad (for the city folks). Full details and prices can be found on the registration page.

This is a ticketed event, with just 75 seats available. The cost is $20 per person for general admission; $15 for MHAHS Members up to $100 level, and FREE for MHAHS After Supper Club Member level ($125) and above. Your general admission tickets include one free drink (house wine or rail cocktail) and family-style relish tray appetizers during Happy Hour from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:00 p.m. The after-presentation dinner option is an additional charge.

To register today, visit mthorebhistory.org and search “Wisconsin Master Class;” call the Driftless Historium at 608-437-6486; or email mthorebahs@gmail.com. Please note that registration closes on Sunday, June 08, 2025.