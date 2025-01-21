media release: Overloaded with information and 24/7 news? Hungering for true wisdom? Business students and professionals are invited to join this virtual gathering with author, educator, and leader Uli Chi, who will envision with us ways to pursue wisdom and its soul-nourishing benefits.

As the prophet Jeremiah (6:16, NRSV) exhorts:

"...Stand at the crossroads and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way lies; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls."

Drawing on Scripture, art, and literature, Chi will illuminate the nature of wisdom as fundamentally relational and other-centered. This session will help us consider how to pursue and practice wisdom over a lifetime — to cultivate wisdom in our affections, habits, and character; to mine resources that invigorate our work and hope; and to take that all-important pause at cultural crossroads to discern what is truly good and beautiful for our souls and for the world.

This free online gathering is co-sponsored by InterVarsity Christian Fellowship’s MBA Ministry and the Stephen & Laurel Brown Foundation’s Upper House. Mark Washington (InterVarsity MBA Ministry) and John Terrill (SL Brown Foundation) will co-host and interview Chi, whose 2024 book, "The Wise Leader," was published by Eerdmans. The event will run for 75-90 minutes.

*The Zoom room will open at 6:45 PM CST, and there will be an optional informal discussion opportunity for those who would like to stay on longer, until 8:45 PM CST.*

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Dr. Uli Chi is known for his innovative approach to leadership in business, nonprofits, the theological academy, and the local church. An award-winning tech entrepreneur, he is an in-demand business consultant and holds influential leadership positions, including as board chair of the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health System (Pacific Northwest) and as an advisor to the Benaroya Research Institute and the Virginia Mason Institute, both in Seattle. He chaired the Board of Governors at Regent College in Vancouver, Canada and now serves as Senior Fellow at the De Pree Center for Leadership, where he also writes and shares practical wisdom for the "Life for Leaders" daily devotional. In addition to writing and mentoring, he teaches in Regent College’s Master of Arts in Leadership, Theology, and Society program and at Fuller Seminary’s Doctorate of Global Leadership program.

Learn more at https://depree.org/bios/uli- chi/