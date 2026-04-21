10/6-11, Overture Center-Overture Hall, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

“The Wiz” returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

The Baltimore Sun raves, “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims, “The Wiz” is “an eye-popping and high-intensity revival!”

This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (“The Notebook,” revival of Disney’s “Aida”), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” “Black Is King”) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers”), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

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