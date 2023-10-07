Shows at 7 pm Friday, 2:30 & 7 pm Saturday, 3 & 6 pm Sunday (3 pm only 10/22). ASL interpretation 2:30 pm 10/14; sensory relaxed show 3 pm, 10/15.

media release: Ease on down the road in this Tony-award winning iconic musical. Dorothy’s adventures in the Land of Oz are set to a dazzling, lively mixture of rock, gospel and soul music. The 1975 Tony award-winning musical is a celebration of Black culture that features favorite songs such as “Soon as I Get Home”, “Slide Some Oil To Me”, “He’s a Mean Old Lion” and many more. From the story The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. Best suited for grades 3 & up / Run Time approx 70 minutes

PLAYHOUSE THEATER AT OVERTURE CENTER - 12 PUBLIC SHOWS + 1 RELAXED PERFORMANCE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22