The Wizard of Oz

media release: Bartell Film Series

The first book in L. Frank Baum's iconic children's series is given an equally iconic screen musical adaptation, starring Judy Garland as Dorothy and an unforgettable Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West. PG, 1939.

for the 9 pm screening:

Follow us over the Dark Side of the Rainbow as we pair the 1973 Pink Floyd record with the MGM classic. See and hear the “cosmic coincidence” (Roger Waters) as Dorothy goes though Oz from “Speak to Me” to “Eclipse”. A unique experience and a magical project that takes both medias into a whole new level. Not Rated – appropriate for a PG13 audience. 45 min.