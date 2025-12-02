The Wizard of Oz

1/16-25, at 7 pm Friday and 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, plus 7 pm, 1/24. $20 ($15 students).

media release: By L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Background music by Herbert Stothart; dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard; orchestration by Larry Wilcox. Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Based upon the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

There's no place like the theater. This winter, follow the yellow brick road to adventure with SPCT's production of this timeless tale.Journey with Dorothy, Toto and the friends she meets along the way through the magical land of Oz. This beloved classic is full of unforgettable characters, dazzling music and heartwarming lessons about courage, friendship and home. From Munchkinland to the Emerald City, this stage spectacular will delight audiences of all ages.