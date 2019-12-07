press release: Featuring 10 new original songs, The Christmas Dream is a rocking holiday sleigh ride that crosses musical boundaries from prog metal to contemporary, appealing to a broad and diverse audience. The Christmas Dream is THE WIZARDS OF WINTER's strongest release thus far.

THE WIZARDS OF WINTER have added even more new talent to their ranks this year, including violinist and backup vocalist Kornelia Rad, lead vocalist and auxiliary keyboardist Alexis Smith, and last but not least, lead guitarist Steve Brown.

Aside from being a founding member of hard rock icons Trixter,lead guitarist Steve Brown has performed with Dennis DeYoung (formerly of Styx), Joe Lynn Turner (formerly of Rainbow, Deep Purple, Yngwie Malmsteen), and on Broadway in the hit musical "Rock Of Ages". In 2013, and again in 2018, Steve was invited to be the vicarial guitarist for the legendary Def Leppard. Lead vocalist and auxiliary keyboardist Alexis Smith has performed as a lead vocalist on Holland America cruises, in several Off Broadway and additional theatre productions, and performed a one-woman show at the Davenport Theater. Award-winning violinist and backup vocalist Kornelia Rad has toured worldwide with Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra, has worked with many accomplished European composers, and has been performing since childhood.

