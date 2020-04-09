The Wolves
UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre 821 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:
THE WOLVES
By
Sarah DeLappe
Directed by
Audrey Lauren Wax
Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s
Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre
From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, a girl’s indoor soccer team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of young warriors. A funny and moving portrait of female athletes and their victories and defeats on and off the field. A Pulitzer Prize finalist from a new voice in American drama that has quickly become one of the most performed plays in America.
The cast features Gabrielle Bruns, Summer Kleppek, Libby LaDue, Jeanne Leep. Melina Lobitz, Brette Olpin, Olivia Rose, Lauren Senger, Sydney Walker, and Rae Wasson under the direction of Audrey Lauren Wax. Mark H. Scenic design is by Grace McGuire, costume design by Jenni Gile, lighting design by Mike Tallman, sound design by Jacob Dahl, projection design by Emma Bruland, properties by Lydia Berggruen, technical direction by Eann Potter, and the stage manager is Aleph Dankert.
Recommended for ages 14 and up.
THE WOLVES is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.
Performances will be held April 9-26 in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre,
Vilas Hall
821 University Avenue
Madison WI 53706
Ticket Prices:
$10 Preview
$25 Adult
$20 Senior (62 +)
$20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID)
$15 UW Students (ID)
$10 Children (K-12)
$10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)
To Order Tickets:
1. Call 608-265-2787
2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu
(Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)
3. Walk up sales:
Vilas Hall Box Office (Open April 6 – 24)
821 University Avenue
Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM
or
Memorial Union Box Office
800 Langdon Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays
(no convenience fees for in-person orders)
For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.
Performance Calendar (no performance Easter Sunday April 12):
Thursday April 9 @ 7:30pm (Preview)
Friday April 10 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)
Saturday April 11 @ 2:00pm
Saturday April 11 @ 7:30pm
Thursday April 16 @ 7:30pm
Friday April 17 @ 7:30pm
Saturday April 18 @ 7:30pm
Sunday April 19 @ 2:00pm
Thursday April 23 @ 7:30pm
Friday April 24 @ 7:30pm
Saturday April 25 @ 7:30pm
Sunday April 26 @ 2:00pm