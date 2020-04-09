press release:

THE WOLVES

By

Sarah DeLappe

Directed by

Audrey Lauren Wax

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s

Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, a girl’s indoor soccer team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of young warriors. A funny and moving portrait of female athletes and their victories and defeats on and off the field. A Pulitzer Prize finalist from a new voice in American drama that has quickly become one of the most performed plays in America.

The cast features Gabrielle Bruns, Summer Kleppek, Libby LaDue, Jeanne Leep. Melina Lobitz, Brette Olpin, Olivia Rose, Lauren Senger, Sydney Walker, and Rae Wasson under the direction of Audrey Lauren Wax. Mark H. Scenic design is by Grace McGuire, costume design by Jenni Gile, lighting design by Mike Tallman, sound design by Jacob Dahl, projection design by Emma Bruland, properties by Lydia Berggruen, technical direction by Eann Potter, and the stage manager is Aleph Dankert.

Recommended for ages 14 and up.

THE WOLVES is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Performances will be held April 9-26 in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre,

Vilas Hall

821 University Avenue

Madison WI 53706

Ticket Prices:

$10 Preview

$25 Adult

$20 Senior (62 +)

$20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID)

$15 UW Students (ID)

$10 Children (K-12)

$10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

(Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)

3. Walk up sales:

Vilas Hall Box Office (Open April 6 – 24)

821 University Avenue

Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

or

Memorial Union Box Office

800 Langdon Street

Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays

(no convenience fees for in-person orders)

For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.

Performance Calendar (no performance Easter Sunday April 12):

Thursday April 9 @ 7:30pm (Preview)

Friday April 10 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday April 11 @ 2:00pm

Saturday April 11 @ 7:30pm

Thursday April 16 @ 7:30pm

Friday April 17 @ 7:30pm

Saturday April 18 @ 7:30pm

Sunday April 19 @ 2:00pm

Thursday April 23 @ 7:30pm

Friday April 24 @ 7:30pm

Saturday April 25 @ 7:30pm

Sunday April 26 @ 2:00pm