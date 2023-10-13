media release: Madison College Performing Arts presents

THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE By Deborah Brevoort

Directed by Allen Ebert

A grieving mother roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, after the crash of Pan Am 103. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims so they may return them to the victim's families. Inspired by a true story, this award-winning play is a poetic drama about the triumph of love over hate.

Approximately 85 minutes, no intermission.

Tickets $15. Seniors & kids 12 and under: $12. FREE to Madison College students with OneCard.

All performances will be held on the Mitby Theater stage

Friday, October 13-22, at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mitby Theater is located inside the Madison College Truax Campus main building, located at 1701 Wright St., Madison.

“The Women of Lockerbie” is presented by arrangement with Broadway Licensing LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.