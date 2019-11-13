The World We Make: 2019

press release: 4:30 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street

The World We Make: 2019 with Jon Kabat-Zinn  

We invite you to join us for The World We Make: 2019 gathering this November to celebrate our progress and share exciting new possibilities to create a kinder, wiser, more compassionate world, together.

Jon Kabat-Zinn, founder of the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program and national bestselling author, will be our featured speaker.

Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
