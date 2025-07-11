The Writing on the Stall

media release: Our weekend-long mini fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic, theater and comedy. This year, additional free, interactive performances and installations will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds. Join us for one performance or delight in the entire weekend.

Fresh from a sold-out off-Broadway debut, Caitlin Cook’s confessional bathroom graffiti musical transforms stall scribbles into uproarious, original songs. Dubbed “the gold standard of musical comedy” (NY Times), this one-of-a-kind show is an absolute must-see.