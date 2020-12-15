ONLINE: Theater and the Mastery of Mind, Body and Spirit

media release: Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

Dec. 15:

In a blend of personal narrative, dramatic text, and philosophy, Mark Hairston, director, performer, and UW-Madison assistant professor – reflects on his practice of theater as a profession, as a means of expression, and as a unique path towards self-mastery.

A native of Washington, DC, Mark Hairston is a director, performer and educator with a primary focus on American theater and theater of the African diaspora. He is particularly drawn to classical works, innovative literary adaptations, and theater for community development. Mark is a graduate of the MFA Directing program at Columbia University School of the Arts, where he was the Dean’s Fellow and studied under the primary mentorship of Anne Bogart and Brian Kulick. His recent directing highlights include The Escape; or, A Leap for Freedom, King Lear, The Cherry Orchard, and The Henry Dumas Project. Along with directing, Mark has worked extensively as a professional actor with some of the nation’s leading theater companies. He graduated with High Honors from the BFA Acting program at Rutgers University, and was classically trained at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London. Most recently, Mark served as the Artistic Producer on Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s acclaimed production of We Are Proud to Present a Presentation…, and his current projects include Ms. Blakk for President at Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Assistant Director to Tina Landau) and a collaboration with the legendary Bill T. Jones on a new work scheduled to make its world-premiere at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC in the spring of 2020.

