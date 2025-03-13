Theater of Thought

media release: USA | 2022 | DCP | 108 min.

Director: Werner Herzog

The most recently completed essay film from the great Werner Herzog explores the profound mysteries of the human brain, blending philosophical musings with an investigation of cutting-edge neurotechnology. Partnering with neuroscientist Rafael Yuste, Herzog embarks on a journey to meet innovators and thinkers grappling with the ethical, social, and existential implications of brain-computer

interfaces, mind control, and consciousness itself. Illuminating the wonders and dangers of these advancements, the film challenges us to reconsider autonomy, identity, and the ever-blurring lines between science fiction and reality.

