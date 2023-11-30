Theaters of War: How the Pentagon and CIA took Hollywood
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Madison Veterans for Peace, Chapter 25 and Madison for a World BEYOND War are launching a New Antiwar Film Series.
Thurs Nov 30, 6 pm - Theaters of War: How the Pentagon and CIA took Hollywood. Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Room 302. Discussion following the film. Free popcorn. RSVP if you can to warabolition@gmail.com.
