press release: Loren Kruger will lead a talk on "Theatre is Not Part of our [African] Vocabulary", performance practices in South Africa and beyond. Kruger is the author of several books including Imagining the Edgy City: Writing, Performing and Building Johannesburg (Oxford University Press) and Post-Imperial Brecht (Cambridge University Press), which won the Scaglione Prize for Comparative Literary Study awarded by the MLA. She teaches Comparative and English Literature and Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Chicago, where she is also affiliated with the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture.

This event is sponsored by the Center for the Humanities and the Comparative Literature and Folklore Studies department, and is co-sponsored by the African Cultural Studies and Interdisciplinary Theater Studies departments.