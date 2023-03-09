media release: As the artists, we're usually the storytellers, but this year we're inviting our community to be part of our three Theatre Story Slams! Develop a short story around a theme, then tell your story through spoken word, music, dance, or anything theatrical. It just has to be a story! Audiences are invited to come and enjoy evenings of magic transportation to other worlds, all through the magic of one person and a microphone. Our first slam, with the theme "For love and art," is March 9 at Lakeside Street Coffeehouse. Stay tuned for details on signing up and/or watching!