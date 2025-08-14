Them Coulee Boys, The Spine Stealers

× Expand Kenzie Trezise The five members of the band Them Coulee Boys. Them Coulee Boys

media release: Over the course of five albums, including 2019’s Die Happy (produced by Trampled By Turtles’ Dave Simonett) and 2025’s No Fun in the Chrysalis (produced by Grammy winner Brian Joseph), the band has garnered international attention and earned press in Americana UK, American Songwriter, Ditty TV, Folk Alley, and The Bluegrass Situation. The band has played support to Trampled by Turtles, Los Lobos, Old Crow Medicine Show and Band of Heathens. No Depression writes of the recent release, “a remarkably wide-ranging, enduringly sympathetic examination of the human condition.”