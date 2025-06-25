Themed Trivia
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: June 25: Disney Movies & Music Trivia: Think you know your Disney? Join us for a fun night of trivia featuring your favorite movies and songs!
July 30: TV Theme Songs Trivia: Can you name that show from just a few notes? From classic sitcoms to current hits, test your theme song knowledge for a chance to win big!
Aug. 27: Pop Punk & Emo Music Trivia: Ready to relive your moody music era? From emotional lyrics to pop punk anthems, put your knowledge to the test in this high-energy trivia night.
🏆 Prizes:
1st – $100 cash
2nd – $50 cash
3rd – $10 gift card
Grab a drink, bring your team, and let the magic begin!
Free to play.