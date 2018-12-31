Then & Now

press release: The Edgewater has been Madison’s Place for New Year’s Eve for the last 70 years! Back THEN we had Don Voegeli and his orchestra, NOW we have front man Jimmy Voegeli and The Jimmys. THEN we served Classic Martinis and Tom Collins, NOW we’ll enjoy craft cocktails. THEN we had '50s Glam and NOW we invite you to come as you are—from casual to cocktail attire.

Join us for one of our most popular events, Destination New Year’s Eve 2018, featuring headliner The Jimmys and opening band, The Bel Airs.

Tickets are $95 per person and include complimentary beer and wine, light appetizers and a cash bar highlighting cocktails from THEN and NOW. Join us as The Jimmys count us into 2019 and enjoy a complimentary champagne toast and a fabulous Midnight Breakfast Buffet to welcome the new year.

Must be 21 years to enter. Event is non-refundable.