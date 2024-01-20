Theory and Traditions Behind Islamic Garden Design: The Roman Precedents

press release: Once again, the Friends of Allen Centennial are hosting a winter class series in January and February. Find more information and register for one class or many here. Classes are $15. (As always, registration is free for Friends members. However, the registration password has changed. Please email uwacgfriends@gmail.com with any questions.)

Kathryn Gleason, emeritus professor of landscape architecture, Cornell University, is an internationally known specialist on the archeology and history of designed landscapes in the ancient Roman World.

Drawing on the results of her own excavations, she will present some of the principles of design for sensorial experiences in gardens and public parks that drew on earlier traditions and influenced later garden designs.

As a professor of contemporary design she brings her research to bear on the 21st century landscape by teaching approaches to designing with the material remains of the past.

She is editor of The Cultural History of Gardens in Antiquity and co-editor of The Gardens of the Roman Empire.

There will be two options to attend this meeting. The presentation will be live-streamed and also recorded for future viewing. Please register for the session in advance to receive the recording link.