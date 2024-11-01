media release: FPC Presents THERAPUSS LIVE with JAKE SHANE

This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Doors at 7PM | Show at 8PM.

Jake Shane is a comedian and digital superstar who, at just 24 years old, has amassed more than 3 million followers across social platforms and launched multiple successful merchandise lines. Since his meteoric rise, Shane has been included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Social Media class of 2024, Variety’s 2023 Young Hollywood Impact Report, Variety’s 2023 Comedy Impact Report, TikTok’s 2023 Pride Visionary Voices, received a nomination for Creator of the Year at the 2023 Streamy Awards, and has been heralded by GQ as “the funniest [and most anxious] guy on TikTok” and “TikTok’s favorite comedian” by Rolling Stone.

This year, Shane launched his video podcast, “Therapuss with Jake Shane,” which hit #3 on Spotify’s Top Comedy podcasts and #8 on Spotify’s Overall podcast chart after his premiere episode. With 20+ episodes released so far, including interviews with Ed Sheeran, Glen Powell, Tate McRae, Camila Cabello and more, the show has garnered more than 2M+ views on YouTube alone.

Parlaying his digital success into consumer products, Shane has released numerous limited-edition merchandise lines to incredible success, all selling out within days of their launch.