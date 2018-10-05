Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Therapy Drones, Madison’s least-known goth-shoegaze band, will be releasing their first DIY CD entitled “Therapy Drones.”
They will also be warming up the crowd for the Umpire’s McGreen after-party, so bring your polo t-shirts.
Bashford will open the show at 9pm sharp, so don’t be late!
No decks, no triangles.
Therapy Drones: https://therapydrones.
Bashford: https://bashford.bandcamp.
21+; 5 dolla
