Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford

press release: Therapy Drones, Madison’s least-known goth-shoegaze band, will be releasing their first DIY CD entitled “Therapy Drones.”

They will also be warming up the crowd for the Umpire’s McGreen after-party, so bring your polo t-shirts.

Bashford will open the show at 9pm sharp, so don’t be late!

No decks, no triangles.

Therapy Drones: https://therapydrones. bandcamp.com/album/demos-2017

Bashford: https://bashford.bandcamp. com/

21+; 5 dolla