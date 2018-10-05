Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford

Google Calendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00 iCalendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Therapy Drones, Madison’s least-known goth-shoegaze band, will be releasing their first DIY CD entitled “Therapy Drones.” 

They will also be warming up the crowd for the Umpire’s McGreen after-party, so bring your polo t-shirts.

Bashford will open the show at 9pm sharp, so don’t be late!

No decks, no triangles.

Therapy Drones: https://therapydrones.bandcamp.com/album/demos-2017

Bashford:   https://bashford.bandcamp.com/

21+; 5 dolla

Info
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-256-8211
Google Calendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00 iCalendar - Therapy Drones (CD release), Bashford - 2018-10-05 21:00:00