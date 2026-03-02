media release: Comedian and unlicensed therapist Therapy Gecko (also known as Lyle Forever or simply just “Geck”) is hitting the road again in 2026 for his 4th tour of Therapy Gecko live.

The audience will get the chance to converse with the gecko live on stage as they share their problems, dreams, and any other weird stuff in the recesses of their mind. Mixed in with personal stories from Lyle’s experience as a world trotting reptile, it will be a beautiful, interactive, and unpredictable journey into the unknown.

Therapy Gecko is a social media sensation that combines comedy and human interest stories, as host Lyle Forever talks through strangers' sometimes wholesome, sometimes bizarre, problems and situations. Lyle’s unique perspective, curious ear, and green face paint has struck a chord with millions of fans around the world. He’s taken his show all over the US, Europe, Australia, and Japan, and has performed at some of the biggest music festivals in the country including Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, and Beyond Wonderland. His podcast has featured major names like Doja Cat, Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, Eric Andre, Danny Brown, Bobby Lee, and others.