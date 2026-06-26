There and Back Again: An Ecologist's Tale

media release: Join us at Sugar Valley Farm for an evening discussing biodiversity, soil health, and the value of integrating animals.

We will explore and discover the ecological merits associated with a nature-based farm. Sugar Valley Farm was conventional, row-cropped farmland for much of the past century, but we began the long journey to convert our 40 acres of corn and soy into pasture, prairie, and savanna in April 2023. The landscape's metamorphosis has already been profound, and biodiversity is returning to our little farm faster than most would expect. Our two-hour saunter through a recovering ecosystem and down to the headwaters of the main stem of the Sugar River will be led by naturalist and USRWA Board Member Dave Laufenberg.

Our main topics of discussion will include biodiversity (with a focus on birds and plants), the value of integrating animals, and soil health as they relate to ecosystem restoration and farm ecology.

Sugar Valley Farm, 4543 Co Hwy J, Mt Horeb, WI 53572.

Tickets are $40 (which gives you a membership to Upper Sugar and makes subsequent events free), or the event is free if you are already a member.