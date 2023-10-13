TheRealTaco, Big Savo, Thamidcitykid, Chas, Obscure, Dustin Warbear, TG, DJ Christy

media release: It’s an evening of floetry and rhyme, spoken word and beats as TheRealTaco and Kid Vibe (Boom Records/Down 2 Hearse) join forces to bring the region’s young voices together for an evening at the Red Rooster.

The lineup will include:

TheRealTaco

Big Savo

Thamidcitykid

Chas

Obscure

Dustin Warbear

TG

And more TBA!