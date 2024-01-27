Theremin & Percussion Jam

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Ring the bell: it’s time for recess! Bundle up and head outside to the Wonderground for a unique active play break every Saturday in January and February at 11 am. Today, join Geoff Brady for a theremin try-it demo and keep your body moving while playing plastic bag percussion with Jonathan Zarov.

This event is free with general museum admission ($12).

