There's Always Tomorrow

media release: USA | 1934 | 35mm | 86 min.

Director: Edward Sloman; Cast: Frank Morgan, Binnie Barnes, Lois Wilson

In the first screen version of Ursula Parrott’s novel, Morgan (The Wizard of Oz) plays a neglected middle-aged husband and businessman who is reunited with his former secretary and old flame (Barnes). This screening will be introduced by Marsha Gordon, author of Becoming the Ex-Wife: The Unconventional Life & Forgotten Writings of Ursula Parrott.

