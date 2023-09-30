There's Always Tomorrow

media release: USA 1956 | 1956 | 35mm | 84 min.

Director: Douglas Sirk; Cast: Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Joan Bennett

Sirk, cinema’s poet laureate of upper middle-class American angst in the 1950s, examines the unhappy marriage of toy manufacturer Clifford Groves (MacMurray) and his wife, Marion (Bennett). When Groves accidentally meets up with old flame Norma (Stanwyck), he’s provided with the temporary illusion that happiness is still possible. A beautiful melodrama that belongs in a class with Sirk’s All that Heaven Allows and Imitation of Life, it marked the fourth and final pairing of Double Indemnity stars MacMurray and Stanwyck, and was the second screen version of Ursula Parrott’s novel. This screening will be introduced by Marsha Gordon, author of Becoming the Ex-Wife: The Unconventional Life & Forgotten Writings of Ursula Parrott.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.