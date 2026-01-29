× Expand Destinee Udelhoven A participant at a past Hands-on History workshop. Hands-on History

media release: Mount Horeb’s downtown Driftless Historium invites students in grades K to 4 to their new “Hands-on History” afterschool workshops. Each session will be held on the second Tuesday of each month, February through May, and feature season-themed crafts with a historical twist!

Hands-on History will launch on Tuesday, February 10 with “There’s Snow One Like You!”, a celebration of Mount Horeb’s pioneers, community leaders and innovators—all with unique skill sets and abilities, just like our Village’s creative and talented kids! They will hear about mining camp store entrepreneur Charles Brigham, Norwegian master craftsman Aslak Lie, China painter Hazel Hanneman and so many more Dane County larger-than-life characters!

The workshops will be planned and led by museum staff and experienced educators. The sessions will run from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. and are absolutely free, due to generous grant from the Mount Horeb Community Foundation. Capacity is limited to just twenty students per month and registration is required. No special account required; just use your email and phone number! OR call 608-437-6486.

This, and every session, will wrap up with an exhibit scavenger hunt, so our young historians become comfortable with museum etiquette and familiar with the stories, people and places in their own hometown. Kids who attend two or more sessions and complete all activities will earn an official “Junior Tour Guide” card that grants access to the Driftless Historium for them & their family for the rest of 2026.

For more information related to Hands-on History, visit mthorebhsitory.org and search “Events”, or call 608-437-6486.