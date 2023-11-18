Theresa Abel & Kelli Hoppmann

media release: November 10 - December 31, 2023. Opening Reception Friday, November 10, 5 - 8 PM open to the public.

Shows open online Saturday, November 11, 10 AM CST.

Gallery hours: Tuesday - Sunday 10 am - 5 pm.

Stones and Stoics: Theresa Abel and Kelli Hoppmann Madison based painters, Theresa Abel and Kelli Hoppmann, have a decades-long friendship and creative partnership. Hoppmann creates allegorical tableaus of the human condition, often verging on surreal, which blend human with animal and character with costume, complicating notions of identity in highly narrative works. Abel draws her visual vocabulary from medieval religious iconography to examine both the fiction and dogma of stories she learned from her Catholic upbringing. Abel is particularly interested in the role once held by the church of commissioning and housing works of art and sees the modern institutions which now assume this role as proxy for modern religion.

In-Person Artist Talk Theresa Abel and Kelli Hoppmann Saturday, November 18, 2pm. Join us at Abel Contemporary Gallery for an in-person Artist Talk with Theresa Abel and Kelli Hoppmann where we will discuss their current show, Stones and Stoics, followed by Q&A from the audience. Free and open to the public, this event will be held on the first floor of the gallery and will be recorded for later viewing on our website

Cup Show: Perhaps the simplest, most utilitarian vessel, the cup possesses an immense history and enormous formal variation. This exhibit showcases cups in their many forms by Chris Alveshere, Tom Bartel, Karl Borgeson, Winthrop Byers, Jeff Campana, Craig Clifford, Nick DeVries, Paul Donnelly, Delores Fortuna, Daniel Garver, Chase Gamblin, Chris Gustin, Rick Hintze, Noelle Hoover, Maggie Jaszczak, Tom Jaszczak, Kyle Johns, Stacey Hardy, Bryan Hopkins, Joanne Kirkland, Tim Kowalczyk, Nancy Kubale, Debbie Kupinsky, Lynda Ladwig, Glynnis Lessing, Kate Marotz, Rachelle Miller, Ryan Myers, Ted Neal, Charlie Olson, Wendy Olson, Deshun Peoples, Peter Pincus, Matt Repsher, Melanie Sherman, Juliane Shibata, Mark Skudlarek, Shumpei Yamaki.

no. 5: Storm Windows by Richard Jones Since closing his glass studio, Studio Paran in 2020, Madison-based artist Richard Jones has focused on art that recycles defunct and discarded objects and materials. For this installation Jones imagines a room cobbled from salvaged windows and lumber with views of skies seen and unseen, buffeted by internal winds. At the outer edges, other windows open to gardens within and without.

Artist Talk with Richard Jones Saturday December 2, 2pm: Join us at Abel Contemporary Gallery for an in-person Artist Talk with Richard Jones where we will discuss his current show, Storm Windows, followed by Q&A from the audience. Free and open to the public, this event will be held on the second floor of the gallery and will be recorded for later viewing on our website