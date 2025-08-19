media release: For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo—known worldwide as the Long Island Medium and star of the new Lifetime Series “Raising Spirits”—has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters when they need it most. Now, Madison fans will get their chance at healing when the acclaimed medium and beloved personality appears live at Overture Center on Tuesday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.

Tickets for this extraordinary event will go on sale Friday, April 11 at 11 a.m., and can be purchased at overture.org, by phone or in person at Overture’s Ticket Office. Ticket prices start at $62.49 and are subject to change. Please note that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

About Theresa Caputo

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience” brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. Through personal life stories, candid humor and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” says Caputo. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Caputo’s new television series, “Raising Spirits,” debuted in January on Lifetime Television.

In addition to her television series, Caputo has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall” and “The Today Show.” She has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her Ambie-nominated podcast “Hey Spirit” helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance.

Recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over 20 years, “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience” is the awe-inspiring event you won’t want to miss. Learn more at www.theresacaputo.com.

About Mills Entertainment

Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. www.millsentertainment.com

Celebrating 20 years in Madison, Wis., OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org