Thermomix Introductory Cooking Class

press release: Do you have a Thermomix or want to know more? Come for tips and tricks to cook with the world's most desired Kitchen Appliance, made in Germany and with more than 10 million followers around the world. See (and taste!) what everyone is talking about.

Cooking classes with Thermomix are not only a great way to learn fresh new recipe ideas, but are also a great way to meet and share ideas with like-minded people in the Thermomix culinary community − and all in a friendly environment.

Reserve a place today for you and bring a friend and discover how Thermomix can simplify your cooking.

For more information, please contact: malgorzata.blicharska@thermomix.us