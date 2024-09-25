media release: Based on the true story of four women who worked for the Radium Dial Company—a watch factory based in Ottawa, Illinois, These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, and this story’s continued resonance. Catherine and her friends are dying, it’s true; but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits—or endanger the lives of those who come after them.

Tickets are $20.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.edgewood.edu/about/events/ theatre.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance. Please dress appropriately for conditions, as the play will be performed outdoors.

