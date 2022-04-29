The Tempest

Shakespeare’s most original play of magic, betrayal, love, revenge, forgiveness, romance and a bit of social justice, this classic tale brings the poetry of the bard to life. First presented in 1732, this timeless comedy demonstrates the ageless affinity of laughter and love. A princess driven by honest and noble goals uses a series of dishonest but raucously funny deceptions and disguises to achieve them. Employing a variety of alter egos, and all her considerable charms, the princess quickly turns the heads and hearts of a stuffy philosopher, and his spinster sister, before restoring an unsuspecting prince to his rightful throne.

Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance. Please dress warmly, the play will be performed outdoors.