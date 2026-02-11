They All Laughed

media release: Sure we like music, but we also like MOVIES! We’re back with another MOVIE PARTY in our Sidecar Lounge, presented and handpicked by our new pals from Four Star Video Rental! A celebration of cinema in a lively social setting, specialty cocktails, snacks, free popcorn and great vibes.

In celebration of Valentine’s week, we’re showing the 1981 cult classic romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn, John Ritter, Ben Gazzara and Dorothy Stratten! See the trailer here and join us for a 7pm screening in the Sidecar!