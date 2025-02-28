2/28-3/16, Broom Street Theater, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Broom Street Theater announces our next show: They All Stay With You: scenes from anthropocenean life, by Josh Drimmer, directed by Maria Dahman.

Isla and her daughter Violet are the lucky ones. In a depleted world, Isla records her thoughts and feelings in an attempt to document human consciousness before humans go extinct. In the meantime, she's putting her daughter Violet through virtual school and dealing with the "ethereals"-- people unbound by physics who alternate between this world and another.

Described by playwright Josh Drimmer as a post-climate change horror-comedy, the supernatural elements of the play give it a whimsical and sometimes unhinged quality.

“This is a wonderful and weird show, with some surprises,” said director Maria Dahman.

“There are a few ideas that feel important in this script, and one is about reversing course. I liked that Josh described his play as a horror-comedy. I do think this play is both horror-filled and funny. It also speaks to the absurdity of the moment. These characters are meant to be our great- or great-great-grandchildren, so not too many generations away.”

They All Stay With You: scenes from anthropocenean life opens at Broom Street Theater on February 28, 2025. Performances run through March 16.

Cast and crew

Isla: Cyra K. Polizzi

Violet: Jessica Kennedy

Nick, Nicholas Archer XVII: Fashion Joe

Andrea: Petrovnia Charles

Elizabeth, Nan, RapidCook #1: Damien Hoeppner

Man with No Face, The Professor, RapidCook#2: Brent Holmes

Ron, The Memory, Baby Francisco: Brian Belz

Vicky, The AutoDent: Kyla Vaughan

Graphic Design: Christine Anderson

Sound Design: Richard Paro

Lighting Design: Taylor Kokinos

Technical and props support: Christa Dahman Zaborske, Liz Mael

Assistant Stage Manager: Zoe Krauskopf

Stage Manager: Carole Alt

Assistant Director: Liz Mael

Director: Maria Dahman