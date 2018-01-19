They Can Talk, Too? Operas With Dialogue

press release:

Friday, January 19, 2018, 6-7pm, The Margaret C. Winston Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street

FREE and open to the public

New opera-goer? Just want more insight? Join General Director Kathryn Smith for a short, fun, and informative evening exploring operas that involve spoken dialogue, including The Abduction from the Seraglio. Studio Artist Anna Polum will sing an aria from The Abduction from the Seraglio, and there will be plenty of time to ask questions. It's the perfect jump-start for the opera-curious.