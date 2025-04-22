They Knew What They Wanted

media release: Sidney Howard's Pulitzer Prize-award winning stage comedy about vigor, valor, and vino, with more than a little spaghetti humor.

Aging winemaker Tony wants to marry Amy, a pretty, young San Francisco waitress. To skirt rejection, he sends his proposal with a photo of Joe, a young farmhand all the ladies go for. When Amy arrives on the scene and discovers the trick, it's only the beginning of the mayhem of good intentions but poor behavior.

A Falconbridge staged reading at Arts + Literature Laboratory, free and open to the public. Free event, RSVP at http://tkwtw.eventbrite. com/