media release: Following an extended run of an entirely sold-out tour across the US, alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants are in top form and back on the road with their ever-evolving live show, announcing their upcoming US tour this spring. Dubbed “The Big Show Tour” in tribute to their 8-piece band, these will be TMBG’s only area appearances for 2024.

They Might Be Giants plan to take full advantage of this tour's two-night stands. They will perform two very different shows, not only to keep the song selection and high-wire musical improvisations ever-changing but also to encourage return audiences looking for deep cuts and hard left turns. With sets featuring the earliest days of Dial-A-Song through their platinum album Flood, and all the way to their Grammy-nominated album BOOK; each night of this multi-city run will be its own celebration of the band's singular songbook. Expect a spontaneous, sprawling, enthralling musical event unlike any other, every single night.

VINYL MANIA

With vinyl interest in the band reaching historic new peaks last year, the band’s Idlewild Recordings imprint’s pressing program is in full swing. With more than a dozen re-issues, new albums, and vinyl-only releases, Idlewild has pressed Flood and Apollo 18 picture disks alongside loving reissues of Mink Car, Lincoln, The Spine, and most recently, the long-awaited vinyl release of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only release by a major artist back in August 1999 in the fledgling days of the internet. On the docket for 2024: John Henry. Expand your collection of TMBG vinyl right here.

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials. Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants’ FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

“They have their rhythm, their aesthetic, and their show all down to a science. It’s a fantastic thing to watch a band enjoying themselves by doing exactly what they want to be doing. It’s what keeps fans like me coming back over and over again.” - Consequence

“In a forty-plus year career full of unusual endeavors that have come to fruition, They Might Be Giants can count this tour, and by extension this show, as yet another wildly successful one.” - Under the Radar

“Consistently, year after year, TMBG can be counted on for fantastic live performances.” - Ink19