They Might Be Giants

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Two very different shows. Two "Evening with” performances. Eight-piece band. Three horns. Two sets. Zero openers. Starts early. Gets loud. Renowned for their infamous live shows, They Might Be Giants has now expanded to an eight-piece band, including a three-piece horn section. Audiences can expect a spontaneous, sprawling, and utterly enthralling musical event unlike any other. Yes, TMBG is in top form and back on the road with a show that is truly ever-evolving. The first set of each night spotlights a different album, while the second set will draw from every era of their career — from the earliest days of Dial-A-Song and the platinum album Flood to their brand new 2026 releases. With all the favorites, remarkable deep cuts, and dazzling musical improvisations, each performance is a distinct celebration of the band’s singular songbook. These shows, along with the stand-alone EP, Eyeball, and all-new album The World Is to Dig, are all testament to the fact that this band will not slow down.

Info

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-241-8633
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