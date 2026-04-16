media release: Two very different shows. Two "Evening with” performances. Eight-piece band. Three horns. Two sets. Zero openers. Starts early. Gets loud. Renowned for their infamous live shows, They Might Be Giants has now expanded to an eight-piece band, including a three-piece horn section. Audiences can expect a spontaneous, sprawling, and utterly enthralling musical event unlike any other. Yes, TMBG is in top form and back on the road with a show that is truly ever-evolving. The first set of each night spotlights a different album, while the second set will draw from every era of their career — from the earliest days of Dial-A-Song and the platinum album Flood to their brand new 2026 releases. With all the favorites, remarkable deep cuts, and dazzling musical improvisations, each performance is a distinct celebration of the band’s singular songbook. These shows, along with the stand-alone EP, Eyeball, and all-new album The World Is to Dig, are all testament to the fact that this band will not slow down.