"They Say It Can't Be Done" is a documentary that explores how innovation can solve some of the world's largest problems. We track four companies on the brink of disruptive innovation with technologies that can:

Heal the seas

Solve hunger

Eliminate organ waitlists

Reduce atmospheric carbon

Innovation never comes without risk and often brings consequences that can impact our health, safety, and environment. That is why our regulatory system is designed to protect and serve the public interest. Yet as the speed of modern technological development accelerates, even well-intentioned regulations can inadvertently discourage beneficial progress. Each company in the film has the potential to revolutionize our lives, but all face a common roadblock: an outdated regulatory system that impedes their pathways to success. Can our society re-imagine our regulatory approach to break down outdated barriers and usher in a new age of human progress? We say it can be done.