Thievery Corporation

media release: Platinum-certified electronic rock band The Living Tombstone (Yoav Landau and Sam Haft) unveil their new high-energy track “Be Alone” via 10K Projects. The track marks the first taste of new music from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album Rust, which is expected to arrive this summer via 10K Projects. The accompanying music video follows the band on their mission to escape the solitary confinement of space prison – a scene intensified by the track’s syncopated beats.

“We’re so proud of this video! It really feels like every dollar is on camera,” shared Haft. “Our director Stephen Agnew struck such a cool balance between the intensity of our new album, while also maintaining the sense of fun and love of genre films that’s always been a part of our work.”

Following their sold-out North American tour in 2024, The Living Tombstone is set to hit the road again later this year for their massive global headline tour. Their 2025 tour kicks off with the European run on May 31 in Dublin, Ireland and travels through the UK for shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and London, before reaching France, Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. The band is also set to stop in Czech Republic for their first-ever festival performance at Rock for People. The 23-city North American trek begins on September 30 in Columbus, OH, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on November 12 in Detroit, Michigan.

Dubbed “The Internet’s biggest gaming band” by NME, The Living Tombstone (TLT) is a platinum-certified electronic rock band comprised of Yoav Landau and Sam Haft. With an impressive 10.5 million followers across socials and over 70 billion global streams, the genre-bending duo’s music blends high-energy electronic rock and EDM with the soul of online geek culture. Best known for creating original music inspired by video games and pop culture (Five Nights at Freddy’s series, Overwatch anthem “No Mercy,” My Little Pony), TLT released their debut album zero_one in 2020, showcasing their innovative fusion of sound and storytelling. Beyond music, TLT has also contributed to games such as In Sound Mind and developed their own, AudioClash: Battle of the Bands.

With a sophomore album and global tour on the horizon for 2025, you’ll want to keep your eye on The Living Tombstone!