2/29-3/10, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green, at 7 pm Thursday-Friday, plus 6 pm on 3/2 & 10 and 1 & 6 pm, 3/3 & 9. $40/$35.

media release: By Lucas Hnath.

Everyone who ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too — in The Thin Place, the fragile boundary between our world and the other one.

This play will be the first for Two Crows Theatre Company after relaunching this winter. Two Crows shuttered in the winter of 2020 like most small theater companies, but since closing has left a void in the Spring Green arts community.

Upon reopening, Two Crows will bring us powerful and memorable plays, with brilliant actors, they will aim to produce transformative theater that may change our perception of life and bring into sharper focus to the human experience.